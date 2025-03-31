ZANU PF Harare Endorses Money-Man Kudakwashe Tagwirei for Central Committee

Spread the love

HARARE – The ZANU PF Harare Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) has unanimously recommended the co-option of businessman and philanthropist Kudakwashe Tagwirei into the party’s Central Committee, a key decision-making body.

Tagwirei, a prominent entrepreneur with strong ties to the ruling party, has been influential in various economic sectors, including fuel, mining, and agriculture. His endorsement by the PCC signals growing support for his involvement in ZANU PF’s leadership structures.

The recommendation will now be forwarded for consideration by the party’s national leadership. If approved, Tagwirei will join the Central Committee, which plays a crucial role in shaping ZANU PF policies and strategies.

His nomination comes amid ongoing discussions about the party’s internal restructuring and preparations for the 2028 general elections. Analysts say his inclusion could strengthen ZANU PF’s financial and strategic positioning ahead of future political contests.

Further details on the final decision regarding his appointment are expected in the coming days.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...