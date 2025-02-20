Zanu PF fires 6 ‘rogue elements’ from ‘Social Media Unit’ over attacks on leaders

Spread the love

HARARE – Zanu PF employs dozens of internet trolls to attack its opponents, according to a document seen by ZimLive.

The trolls are employed under the Varakashi4ED Social Media Unit, with the party’s legal secretary Patrick Chinamasa serving as its executive director.

The information was obtained after Chinamasa fired six members of the unit for allegedly attacking senior members of the party.

Chinamasa announced the move in a February 11 letter to the party’s national political commissar Munyaradzi Machacha.

He wrote: “On February 3, 2025, I met with His Excellency, the president and first secretary of Zanu PF Cde Dr. E.D. Mnangagwa to discuss disciplinary issues within the Varakashi4ED Social Media Unit, which I lead as the executive director…

“After reviewing serious infractions by rogue elements who attacked the unit’s leadership and senior party officials, the following recommendations were made:

♦ Permanent removal of Jonasi Mandiwisa Musara, Tafadzwa Mawire, Tinotenda Gachange, Felix Muzondo, Pardon Mangwende and Herbert Mathe from the Varakashi4ED Social Media Unit.

♦ Varakashi4ED Social Media Unit shall be the party’s sole Zanu PF recognised social media affiliate.

♦ Expedited implementation of a party social media management policy by the commissariat, information and publicity and legal departments.”

Chinamasa advised Machacha that Norman Mbimbi would now be administrator of Varakashi4ED with Dereck Goto as director of operations.

“I kindly request your office to enforce these recommendations as per His Excellency’s directive… I will continue overseeing the Unit in my capacity as executive director,” Chinamasa added.

It has long been rumoured that Zanu PF employs social media trolls to magnify its messages and attack rivals, but this is the first time proof has been obtained of their existence.

In the same letter, Chinamasa said the unit was established following Mnangagwa’s directive “ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections.”

One of those jettisoned from the unit, Jonasi Mandiwisa Musara, who uses the name Jones Musara on social media, tweeted on Thursday: “Now back to law school which requires lots of studying, writing assignments and particpating in tutorials. My time on social media will be obviously drastically reduced because of that.” – ZimLive

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...