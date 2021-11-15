ZANU PF Factionalism: Officials Arrested For Threatening Rival

Two top ZANU PF Mashonaland West provincial officials were arrested last week after threatening to assault acting provincial chairperson, Abia Mujeri.

Following their arrest, provincial secretary for security, Tommy Mwanza, and deputy secretary for the commissariat, Nigel Murambiwa were questioned at Chinhoyi Central Police Station’s Law and Order section, before they were released without charge.

The pair had confronted Mujeri to register their displeasure over his unilateral decision ordering poll re-runs in some districts in the ongoing party restructuring exercise.

Mujeri said:

The two threatened my life, insulted and pushed me. I sought refuge at the police station as it was the only escape route in the wake of marauding members who are supposed to provide security and discipline within the party. They both lacked that discipline and they now have to face disciplinary action.

Mujeri conceded that “there is friction within the party’s” Mashonaland West province.

Mwanza told NewZimbbwe on Sunday that they had a misunderstanding with the Mujeri who then reported them to the police in order to silence them.

Mwanza added that the case was no longer serious since Mujeri did not follow up with the police.

Mujeri, alleged to be an ally of Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, is set to contest for the chairmanship post against Provincial Affairs Minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, Deputy Information Minister Kindness Paradza, and Vengai Musengi, the party’s provincial youth league chairperson.

More: NewZimbabwe

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

