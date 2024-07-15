Zanu-PF Faces Turmoil Over Mnangagwa’s Potential Extension Beyond 2030

Spread the love

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Zanu-PF is once again embroiled in controversy as President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s supporters vigorously push for extending his presidency beyond 2030.

Mnangagwa’s current term is set to end in 2028 after he came to power in a 2017 coup against Robert Mugabe. However, legal experts point out that at 81 years old, Mnangagwa cannot benefit from any constitutional amendments to remove presidential term limits.

Reports indicate that Mnangagwa’s loyalists are planning to disrupt or delay elections to extend his rule, a tactic reminiscent of previous strategies used by his administration. Political analysts note the similarities between Mnangagwa’s unclear stance on succession and that of Mugabe, whose reluctance to name a successor led to internal conflict and his eventual ousting in 2017.

During her time as first lady, Grace Mugabe suggested that Mugabe could rule from his grave, highlighting the lengths some within Zanu-PF were willing to go to maintain power. Her calls for Mugabe to name a successor underscored the deep divisions within the party over leadership.

Mugabe himself refused to appoint a successor, claiming that none of his subordinates had the political clout to unite the party and fend off opposition. His ousting by the military in 2017 demonstrated the consequences of unresolved succession issues within Zanu-PF.

Despite Mnangagwa’s promise to retire at the end of his term, his handling of succession continues to spark speculation and internal jockeying, echoing the uncertainty of Mugabe’s later years. Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga is seen as a potential successor, but factions loyal to Mnangagwa are reportedly working to undermine his ambitions. Mnangagwa’s supporters rally behind the slogan “2030 VaMnangagwa Vanenge Vachipo” (Mnangagwa will remain until 2030), intensifying internal conflicts over the party’s future leadership.

The escalating internal strife within Zanu-PF threatens the party’s unity and the nation’s stability. Zanu-PF political commissar Munyaradzi Machacha has stressed that succession discussions are premature, reaffirming Mnangagwa’s intention to retire in 2028. However, despite Mnangagwa’s public disavowal of plans to extend his presidency, his supporters continue to promote the “2030” slogan at official events, indicating ongoing factional struggles.

Critics argue that Mnangagwa is using authoritarian tactics similar to Mugabe’s to consolidate power, leveraging party structures and state machinery. The military’s reported opposition to Mnangagwa’s ambitions highlights internal divisions over the party’s leadership direction.

Political analysts question Zanu-PF’s ability to achieve a smooth and democratic transition of power, citing entrenched factionalism and opaque political practices. Eldred Masunungure observes that aspiring leaders within Zanu-PF are reluctant to openly declare their intentions, suggesting a secretive approach to succession planning. He doubts Mnangagwa’s commitment to fostering democratic processes within the party, predicting that Mnangagwa will likely endorse a preferred successor and mobilize party support accordingly.

Professor Stephen Chan expresses concerns that Zanu-PF’s succession battle may hinder opportunities for younger generations to ascend to leadership roles within the party. He critiques the party’s historical suppression of opposition and internal dissent, suggesting that power dynamics favoring the gerontocracy of liberation war veterans will continue.

Zanu-PF faces significant challenges navigating the complexities of leadership succession, with implications for the party’s internal cohesion and Zimbabwe’s political stability and democratic future.

Source: The Standard

