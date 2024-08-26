Zanu-PF Faces Internal Tensions Over Push to Extend Mnangagwa’s Presidency

Spread the love

HARARE – The growing movement within Zimbabwe’s ruling party, Zanu-PF, to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s tenure beyond the constitutionally mandated two terms has created unease among the party’s provincial chairpersons.

They find themselves in a precarious position, uncertain of the outcome and wary of potential backlash from Mnangagwa’s eventual successor.

Sources within the party have revealed that these chairpersons are particularly concerned about alienating Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, who is widely viewed as the most likely successor to Mnangagwa, despite his public reticence to declare any presidential ambitions. The internal debate has intensified around the ‘ED 2030’ slogan, which advocates for Mnangagwa to remain in power until 2030, despite his public statements that he will step down at the end of his two terms in 2028.

Some provincial members have resisted endorsing the ‘ED 2030’ slogan, arguing that it contradicts Mnangagwa’s stated intention to retire in 2028. They also fear potential consequences for either supporting or opposing the extension of his term.

Provincial chairpersons from regions like Masvingo, Midlands, and Matabeleland North, known for their strong support of Mnangagwa, have voiced their desire for him to stay in power beyond the constitutional limit. However, Vice-President Chiwenga has refrained from endorsing the slogan. Instead, he has called for discipline in achieving the broader 2030 vision, particularly after youth supporters began chanting the slogan.

Meanwhile, Vice-President Kembo Mohadi has openly supported the ‘ED 2030’ slogan, citing constitutional protections for freedom of expression. This has further complicated the situation, highlighting emerging divisions within the party.

As a result, Zanu-PF’s provincial chairpersons are now split, unsure whether to back the 2030 agenda or align themselves with Chiwenga. Efforts to reach Zanu-PF national political commissar Munyaradzi Machacha for comment were unsuccessful. However, Machacha acknowledged the existence of tensions within Zanu-PF, while Zanu-PF’s director of information and publicity, Farai Marapira, downplayed the divisions, emphasizing the party’s commitment to unity and dialogue.

Former Zanu-PF national political commissar Mike Bimha had previously dismissed the ‘2030, vaMnangagwa vanenge vachipo’ slogan as unofficial, but the continued chants by Mnangagwa’s supporters have sparked speculation about potential moves to extend his presidency.

Prominent figures such as Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Owen Ncube and Zanu-PF Secretary for Legal Affairs Patrick Chinamasa have publicly backed the idea of extending Mnangagwa’s term. Analysts warn that Mnangagwa’s eventual departure from office could lead to intense infighting within Zanu-PF, as factions vie for influence and loyalty in anticipation of the next leadership transition.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...