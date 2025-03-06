ZANU PF Expels War Veteran Blessed Geza for Criticising Mnangagwa

Spread the love

HARARE – The ruling ZANU PF party has expelled outspoken war veteran Blessed Geza, citing his persistent calls for the removal of President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The decision was announced by the party’s Secretary for Legal Affairs, Patrick Chinamasa.

ZANU PF has expelled Blessing Geza, Gomwe and other multiple members over indiscipline and social media misconduct.

Geza, a former liberation war fighter and long-time party member, has been vocal in his criticism of Mnangagwa’s leadership, arguing that the President has failed to address the economic and political challenges facing Zimbabwe. His remarks have sparked debate within ZANU PF ranks, with some members expressing concerns over the growing dissent among war veterans.

Chinamasa’s Statement

Announcing Geza’s expulsion, Chinamasa emphasised that the party would not tolerate insubordination or actions that undermine its leadership.

“ZANU PF is a revolutionary party built on discipline and loyalty. Any attempts to sow division or challenge the leadership in an unconstitutional manner will not be condoned,” Chinamasa stated.

He further accused Geza of working against the interests of the party and colluding with external forces seeking to destabilise the ruling establishment.

“The party has taken a firm stance against elements who believe they can attack the leadership with impunity. Blessed Geza has been expelled with immediate effect, and he is no longer a member of ZANU PF,” Chinamasa declared.

War Veterans’ Growing Discontent

Geza’s expulsion comes amid increasing dissatisfaction among some war veterans, who have been vocal about their grievances regarding economic hardships, lack of welfare support, and what they perceive as Mnangagwa’s failure to uphold the party’s revolutionary values.

Some political analysts believe the expulsion could further deepen tensions between the party’s leadership and a section of war veterans who feel sidelined. In recent months, some former liberation fighters have openly criticised the government’s policies, calling for reforms and more inclusive decision-making within ZANU PF.

Geza’s Response

Following his expulsion, Geza dismissed the decision as an attempt to silence dissent within the ruling party. He accused the leadership of betraying the principles of the liberation struggle and vowed to continue speaking out against what he described as “authoritarian tendencies” within ZANU PF.

“This expulsion is nothing more than an effort to intimidate those who dare to speak the truth. The party belongs to the people, not a few individuals who think they own Zimbabwe. I will not stop fighting for justice, democracy, and the values that we fought for during the liberation struggle,” Geza said in a statement.

Implications for ZANU PF

Political observers note that Geza’s expulsion signals the ruling party’s increasing intolerance towards internal criticism, especially as Zimbabwe prepares for future elections. The move could also have ripple effects, influencing other disgruntled war veterans and party members who have been critical of Mnangagwa’s leadership.

While ZANU PF maintains a firm grip on power, internal divisions and economic discontent continue to pose challenges for the ruling party. Geza’s expulsion is likely to add fuel to ongoing debates about the future direction of ZANU PF and its leadership.

The development also raises questions about how the party will handle internal dissent going forward, as the political landscape in Zimbabwe remains highly contested.

