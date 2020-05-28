Zanu PF Ex Politburo member calls for GNU

Former Minister of War Veterans, Tshinga Dube has said political elites must put their differences aside and unite for a common cause – solving the political and socio-economic crises in the country.

Dube made the remarks while speaking to Daily News reporter Jeffrey Muvundusi in an interview on Tuesday.

His remarks come when the economic and humanitarian crisis in the country has worsened since the imposition of the lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus.

There have also been increased reports of human rights violations against members of the opposition MDC lately. Below are excerpts from the interview.

I am one of those who have been calling for the Government of National Unity, not because there is a vacancy for them but I feel it will make us focus on running the economy only, instead of spending so much time fighting and squabbling over politics. All these things we are hearing about abductions and torture are caused by divisions and they affect the reputation of our country. So if they (politicians) can come together all this will be over and we don’t lose anything as a nation. But there are some people in government who feel that maybe if this GNU comes into effect, they will lose their positions.

More: Daily News