Zanu PF disowns its Information Tsar after revealing plot to oust Ramaphosa

Zanu Pf has thrown the party’s Director for Information Tafadzwa Mugwadi under the bus and said the threats he issued to the ANC do not reflect the position of the party.

Mugwadi had said that he will leak a bombshell on why the ANC delegation came to Zimbabwe if they do not refrain SABC journalist Sophie Mokoena from what he called undermining President Mnangagwa.

The ruling party through its official spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo distanced themselves from Mugwadi’s utterances and said they don’t represent the party’s position on the matter:

Zanu-PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo says utterances by information director Tafadzwa Mugwadi on the ANC’s visit to Zimbabwe last year do not reflect Zanu PF’s position. Moyo says Zanu PF and ANC enjoy cordial relations and Mugwadi will be subjected to disciplinary proceedings

This was after Tafadzwa Mugwadi who is engaged in a war(Twitter war) with Sophie Mokoena tweeted:

If the ANC and SABC News do not restrain and reign [rein in] Sophie Mokoena whose fake news reporting and tweeting is directed at undermining a neighbouring country and President E.D Mnangagwa for no apparent reason, I will seek permission to leak a bombshell on why the ANC delegation came,

President Ramaphosa responded to Mugwadi’s threats and said he should share the information.