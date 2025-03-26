ZANU PF Dismisses March 31 Protesters as “Donor-Funded Agents”

Spread the love

HARARE – ZANU PF has dismissed the upcoming March 31 protests as illegitimate, claiming that the organisers are driven by personal financial interests rather than national concerns.

The ruling party’s Director of Information, Farai Marapira, stated that some elements within the protest movement are merely seeking donor funding and that their actions do not align with the interests of ordinary Zimbabweans.

As tensions rise ahead of the planned demonstrations, ZANU PF has sought to discredit the organisers, insisting that the protest is a façade for individuals looking to capitalise on international funding rather than address national issues.

“These protesters are not genuine. Some elements want to benefit from donor funding, and their case has nothing to do with national interest,” Marapira asserted.

His remarks come amid increasing mobilisation efforts by opposition figures and activists, including war veteran and political activist Blessed “Bombshell” Geza, who has been vocal about government failures and economic hardships.

Despite growing public anticipation around the protests, ZANU PF has downplayed the potential impact of the demonstrations, insisting that the day will proceed without disruption.

“It will, however, be business as usual on March 31,” Marapira assured, indicating that the government remains unfazed by the planned action.

Government sources suggest that state security forces have been placed on high alert to deal with any unrest, raising fears of possible clashes should demonstrators take to the streets. Zimbabwe has a history of brutal crackdowns on dissent, with security forces often responding with force against perceived threats to state authority.

While ZANU PF dismisses the protests as financially motivated, opposition parties and civil society groups argue that the demonstration reflects deep-seated frustrations over economic decline, corruption, and political repression.

Critics of the government argue that labelling protesters as donor-funded is a well-worn tactic used to delegitimise genuine grievances. A political analyst, speaking anonymously, suggested that the ruling party’s dismissive stance signals anxiety over growing discontent.

“The economy is in free fall, civil liberties are being eroded, and the cost of living is unbearable. People have real grievances, and dismissing them as donor-funded operatives does not address the core issues,” the analyst said.

While Marapira insists that the day will proceed without disruptions, security agencies have reportedly been deployed to monitor potential flashpoints. Recent history suggests that any unsanctioned gathering could be met with force, as seen in previous protests where security forces cracked down on demonstrators using tear gas, arrests, and even live ammunition.

At the same time, government insiders suggest that ZANU PF is wary of the broader implications of rising dissent. The party is still grappling with internal factional battles over succession, and some analysts believe that growing street protests could add to the already volatile political climate.

With both the ruling party and opposition gearing up for what could be a politically charged day, the fate of the March 31 protest remains uncertain. Will demonstrators defy the government’s warning and take to the streets, or will state intimidation tactics deter participation?

For now, ZANU PF is standing firm in its assertion that the protest is nothing more than a scheme for financial gain. However, as economic hardships deepen and political tensions escalate, ignoring public anger may prove to be a costly miscalculation for the ruling party.

