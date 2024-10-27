ZANU-PF Conference Resolutions

Spread the love

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe – The 21st Annual National People’s Conference of ZANU-PF has concluded with significant resolutions aimed at guiding the country’s governance, economic reforms, and social policies.

Held with an emphasis on reaffirming the party’s vision under the leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the conference saw delegates prioritise various socio-economic and political strategies aligned with the nation’s Vision 2030 agenda and National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

Key Resolutions and Policies

1. Party Leadership and Governance

Commending President Mnangagwa’s leadership and achievements, the conference delegates proposed extending his term in office beyond 2028 to 2030. This extension would require constitutional amendments to take effect. In addition, the conference recommended reinforcing the supremacy of ZANU-PF over the government and decentralising the Chitepo School of Ideology to make its programmes more accessible to the wider public.

2. Economic Stabilisation and Local Currency Strengthening

A critical focus was placed on stabilising Zimbabwe’s economy, particularly by strengthening the newly introduced Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency. The party called for expedited de-dollarisation efforts to establish the ZiG as the nation’s primary currency, including measures to prevent speculation and money laundering. Policies were also suggested to promote local raw material usage and increase the production capacity of state-owned enterprises through the Mutapa Investment Fund.

3. Industrialisation and Infrastructure Development

ZANU-PF’s resolutions underscored the importance of industrialisation, with initiatives to revitalise closed mines and enforce the “Use it or Lose it” policy for mining rights. Infrastructure projects, including the completion of Gwayi-Shangani and Kunzvi Dams and rural electrification efforts, were set as priorities to drive both agricultural and industrial productivity.

4. Agriculture and Land Reforms

The conference resolved to advance Zimbabwe’s food sovereignty by enhancing support for traditional food production and restocking livestock. Key resolutions include timely distribution of agricultural inputs, with emphasis on corruption-free administration. Additionally, youths were to benefit from designated 10-hectare land allocations across districts, aligning with efforts to promote youth empowerment in the agricultural sector.

5. Social Welfare and Healthcare Enhancements

On social services, ZANU-PF urged improved labour laws, efficient distribution of drought relief, and enhanced healthcare access for the elderly and vulnerable. Plans to equip health facilities, particularly in rural areas, with essential medicines and ambulances were discussed. Notably, the establishment of a National Health Insurance Scheme and free healthcare for vulnerable groups, including children under five and pregnant women, were among the party’s social welfare priorities.

6. National Heritage and Liberation War Legacy

Honouring the legacy of the liberation struggle was central to the conference resolutions, with commitments to protect veterans’ rights and secure their place in Zimbabwe’s governance and economy. A 20% quota allocation for veterans in various sectors, the establishment of provincial museums, and the commemorative renaming of institutions after liberation heroes were among the proposed measures.

7. Women and Youth Empowerment

In a bid to uphold gender equality, ZANU-PF committed to implementing a 50-50 gender representation policy within its structures. The conference also addressed economic empowerment for women, urging ease of access to business opportunities and fair inheritance rights for widows. Youth empowerment was also highlighted, with plans to allocate quotas in state-owned enterprise boards and vocational training centre improvements to curb drug abuse and boost skills development.

8. Environmental Conservation and Climate Action

With environmental sustainability as a critical agenda item, the party pledged to enforce a ban on riverbed mining and accelerate desiltation programmes. A robust climate action plan, which includes climate-proofing initiatives to combat adverse effects on communities, was resolved to support long-term environmental stewardship.

Conclusion

The resolutions adopted at ZANU-PF’s 21st Annual National People’s Conference set an ambitious path forward for Zimbabwe’s socio-economic development, with concerted efforts in governance reform, economic empowerment, social welfare, and environmental conservation. The party reaffirmed its dedication to fulfilling Vision 2030 through these resolutions and urged the government to take prompt action in implementing the proposals across all sectors.

