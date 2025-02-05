ZANU PF Condemns ‘Rogue Utterances’ by Geza

Spread the love

HARARE – ZANU PF has issued a statement denouncing what it described as “outlandish, treasonable, and egregious rantings” by Runesu Geza, a member of the party’s Central Committee.

The statement, signed by Secretary for Information and Publicity Christopher Mutsvangwa, highlighted that Geza’s remarks violated the principles of Party Discipline and undermined the credentials of war veteran entities aligned with ZANU PF.

According to the statement dated February 5, 2025, Geza’s actions included attempts to usurp the credibility of these entities, which are regarded as essential pillars of the party’s revolutionary legacy.

The ZANU PF leadership assured its membership that party organs responsible for organization and discipline are actively addressing the matter, promising that the issue would be resolved holistically and expeditiously.

The party also reaffirmed its loyalty to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and its commitment to implementing Resolution #1 of the October 2024 Bulawayo Conference. This resolution, the party emphasized, would be enforced under the framework of Zimbabwe’s 2013 Constitution.

The statement concluded by urging party members and supporters to maintain confidence in ZANU PF’s structures, leadership, and constitutional adherence as the matter unfolds.

The controversy adds a layer of intrigue to the internal dynamics of ZANU PF as the party continues to emphasize unity, peace, and development as part of its Vision 2030 agenda for achieving an upper-middle-income economy.

This development comes at a time when the party seeks to reinforce discipline within its ranks while projecting a unified front under the leadership of President Mnangagwa.

