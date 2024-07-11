ZANU PF Concerned About Poor Electoral Performances of Liberation Movements in Neighbouring Countries

Spread the love

ZANU PF has expressed concern over the recent poor electoral performances of former liberation movements in neighboring countries.

Obert Mpofu, the ZANU PF Secretary for Administration, highlighted these worries in an interview with State media platform The Herald, stating that the party is closely monitoring the upcoming elections in Mozambique, Namibia, and Botswana, scheduled for later this year.

Mpofu suggested that former colonial powers are attempting to infiltrate the region to undermine the political dominance of these liberation movements. He stated, “That is really one area which seems to be of great concern to us. We have been meeting as former liberation movements and coming up with new ideas of really protecting ourselves from infiltration and from the colonial, irrational, and detractive countries which are against us.”

He further elaborated on the significance of these upcoming elections, noting, “We are also worrying about the developments that are coming up now as a result of the democratic processes within the region. We just had some elections recently in South Africa. We expect some elections in Mozambique, Namibia, and Botswana. We have learned and will be learning from those elections. But it is becoming very clear that the enemy’s hand is really in the region.”

Mpofu’s comments come in the wake of recent electoral developments in South Africa. In the 2024 general elections held on May 29, the ruling African National Congress (ANC) lost its majority for the first time since the end of apartheid. The ANC was compelled to form a coalition government with the traditional opposition Democratic Alliance and other smaller political parties to retain power, as its share of the vote significantly declined compared to previous electoral cycles.

Similarly, ZANU PF faced challenges in securing a two-thirds majority in Parliament during the 2023 general elections. These elections were criticized by international observer missions, including the Southern African Development Community (SADC), for not meeting regional standards.

However, following the elections, an unknown former MDC member, Sengezo Tshabangu, recalled elected opposition CCC representatives, claiming to be the party’s interim secretary-general.

This led to subsequent by-elections, which enabled ZANU PF to finally secure a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly. There are reports suggesting that President Emmerson Mnangagwa intends to hold on to power beyond 2028 when his second and final term ends.

The situation has raised significant concerns within ZANU PF about the future political landscape of the region. As Mpofu emphasized, the party is determined to protect itself and other liberation movements from perceived external threats and maintain their political influence in Southern Africa.

