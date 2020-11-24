Zanu PF calls for emergency Politburo summit amid growing turmoil

HARARE – The embattled ZANU PF party is holding its Politburo meeting tomorrow at its headquarters in Harare amid mounting crisis of internal strive that saw party Political Commissar Victor Matemadanda.

Deputy Minister for Defence and War Veterans Affairs Victor Matemadanda is out of danger after a health scare.

Matemadanda who was at some point last week hospitalised following a sudden illness has already returned to work.

In a statement, the party`s Acting Secretary for Information and Publicity Patrick Chinamasa urged members to be punctual.

“The Secretary for Administration Dr. Obert Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be a Politburo meeting to be held on Wednesday 25 November 2020 at the home of the People`s Revolution ZANU PF Headquarters commencing 10:00 am,” reads the statement.

All members are expected to be seated by 09:45 am. A number of issues are expected to be addressed.

Some of the issues expected to be discussed are the District Coordinating Committee (DCC) election process which is currently underway in the remaining eight rural provinces.

The party has already put in place DCC structures in Harare and Bulawayo, with the restructuring of the two metropolitan provinces already underway.

DCCs were reintroduced after the party dissolved Harare and Bulawayo provincial party structures.

Matemadanda was taken ill after attending a Zanu-PF Mashonaland East provincial coordinating committee (PCC) meeting held in Marondera on November 13, sources said. President Emmerson Mnangagwa, his deputy Constantino Chiwenga and several other top ruling party officials attended the meeting. Party insiders revealed that Matemadanda is suspected to have been poisoned at the function. He has been receiving treatment from his Mt Pleasant home in Harare after complaining of stomach pains and vomiting soon after the meeting. The Zanu-PF commissar has not been seen in public since then, although the insiders said he was responding well to treatment. They, however, said he was still “not out of danger”. “He is now better, but the situation was terrible,” the insider, who requested anonymity, said. “I talked to him today (yesterday), he is now doing well. “He was vomiting and complaining of severe stomach pains. I think it was food poisoning.” Matemadanda, who is also the Zimbabwe Liberation War Veterans Association secretary-general, yesterday would neither confirm nor deny that he was unwell.