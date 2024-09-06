ZANU-PF and CCC to Share ZWG 70 Million Under Political Parties Finance Act

Spread the love

The Zimbabwean government has announced that ZANU-PF and the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) will share ZWG 70 million under the provisions of the Political Parties Finance Act, which provides financial support to political parties based on their electoral performance.

ZANU-PF is set to receive the lion’s share, with ZWG 47.9 million allocated to the ruling party, while the CCC will receive ZWG 22.1 million. The funding distribution reflects the percentage of votes each party garnered in the most recent elections. ZANU-PF secured 68.4% of the vote, while the CCC obtained 31.6%.

According to the Political Parties Finance Act, to qualify for this funding, parties must have won at least 5% of the total votes cast. The CCC’s funds are expected to be received by Sengezo Tshabangu, the self-declared interim secretary-general of the opposition party, as he is the only opposition leader officially recognized by the state for nominating or recalling parliamentary representatives.

The disbursement was announced by Minister of Justice, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi on Friday, September 6, through General Notice 1377 of 2024. The notice stated:

“In terms of section 3(2) of the Political Parties (Finance) Act [Chapter 2:11], the total amount payable to political parties for the year 2024 is seventy million ZWG. Of this, ZANU-PF will receive ZWG 47,883,500, representing 68.4% of the votes cast, and CCC will receive ZWG 22,116,500, representing 31.6% of the votes cast.”

This allocation comes after a contested election season, with both parties continuing to navigate the post-election political landscape.

