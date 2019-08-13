Winter of discontent: Radical Bulawayo groups backs Chamisa

Radical Matabeleland civil rights movement Ibhetshu lika Zulu has thrown its weight behind the 19 August mass protest called by the Nelson Chamisa led MDC in Bulawayo.

In an interview with this publication, Ibhetshu lika Zulu Secretary-General Mbuso Fuzwayo said his organization stood firmly behind the calls by the opposition party.

Said Fuzwayo, “Zimbabweans are suffering, a peaceful expression is needed, those in government are no longer in touch with the struggle of the common man. So as Ibhetshu lika Zulu we are in full support of the mass demonstration because solidarity with any progressive force that advances the interest of our rights holders is one of our key pillars.