Which ZANU-PF are they joining – Mliswa

Outspoken Norton Legislator, Temba Mliswa, has said ZANU PF is no longer the same as the one he once knew and those crossing floors to join it should answer which ZANU PF they are joining.

“I note politicians crossing floors and joining @ZANUPF Official but the question is, which ZANU-PF are they joining? I continue to maintain it’s no longer the ZANU-PF we all once knew,” Mliswa said via Twitter.

Mliswa said this after senior MDC-Alliance officials and former legislators, Lillian Timveos and Blessing Chebundo have defected to the ruling Zanu PF party citing lack of direction and violent tendencies by Nelson Chamisa’s political outfit.

The two were yesterday welcomed by Zanu PF First Secretary and President Cde Mnangagwa at State House where they held an hour long meeting with the Head of State.