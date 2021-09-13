‘We Have Been Infiltrated’ – Chamisa

THE MDC Alliance says the party has been penetrated by infiltrators who are spying on it and selling its secrets to government and Zanu PF.

Speaking during the party’s 22rd anniversary commemorations in Bulawayo Saturday, the Alliance president Nelson Chamsa said the recent so called MDC Alliance members defections to Zanu PF is a clear testimony that the party has been infiltrated.

Several former MDC Alliance senior members including former Kwekwe Central MP Blessing Chebudo and Senator Lilian Timevous have crossed the floor to Zanu PF.

“Recalled, seeing people do this and that we know our biggest problem has been infiltration . You see someone given a position by Zanu PF, see someone going to State House when you joined the organization you were not at State House when you joined in your branch, why should you go to State House for what?

“Why do you want to be paraded like a brahman that is being auctioned. Just because you have been given money. Life is not about money?” said Chamisa in reference to the “defections”.

The MDC Alliance leader also bemoaned indiscipline and disunity within the party.

“Indiscipline must go, disunity must go, people must be united and focused. That is why we are struggling with councilors and MPs .We cannot have a councilor or MP whose sole objective is to go to council and parliament for self- aggrandizement,”

“That has to go if we are going back to our tradition of excellence,” said Chamisa.

The MDC Alliance leader said the recalling of its members from parliament by the Douglas Mwonzora led MDC –T has rendered the August house illegitimate.

“Let me say you have seen what has happened to our party , you have seen what has happened in parliament. Parliament is now a playing ground for crooks,”

“Parliament is no longer a legitimate body that has a reflection of the representation of the people because legitimate representatives have been withdrawn and replaced by unelected people.

“So it tells you that illegitimacy that was buffeting Mnangagwa’s seat has now migrated into Parliament so we now have illegitimacy in parliament,” noted Chamisa.

The commemorations were attended by provincial executives’ members from across the country. Chamisa’s speech was however cut short by state security agents.