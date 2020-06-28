‘We are loyal to Chamisa’ – Chibaya

MDC Alliance organising secretary Amos Chibaya says all party MPs recently recalled by the Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T remain resolute and unshaken by the purges.

Speaking to The Standard yesterday, Chibaya also urged other party MPs to remain loyal to leader Nelson Chamisa emphasising the need to respect the people who voted them into Parliament by resisting to join Khupe.

“The unprecedented move by Khupe and cabal to recall us from Parliament will not deter our commitment to the people’s struggle,” Chibaya said.

“This cowardly act defies logic and defeats the democratic will of the people who clearly voted for their preferred representatives in Parliament in the 2018 elections.

“We, however, remain resolute and committed to the people’s struggle and shall not sell our souls for a few pieces of silver. The liberation of the Zimbabwean masses remains our guiding compass in the democratic struggle until we deliver a people’s government under President Advocate Nelson Chamisa.”

Chibaya, together with 12 others, were recalled by Khupe from Parliament after they insisted on laying their allegiance on Chamisa and refused to follow the Supreme Court ruling that adjudged Khupe the new interim leader of MDC-T.

“I would like to urge all MDC Alliance Members of Parliament, recalled or not, to remain vigilant and work hard in their respective party portfolios and constituencies. These sideshows meant to derail the people’s movement will pass,” said Chibaya.

“We will take the fight to the enemy and will never get tired. Ours is a conviction to fight for good governance and constitutionalism in Zimbabwe, a fight to eradicate corruption, a fight for better remuneration and respect for our civil servants, a fight for affordable and accessible basic healthcare and education services.

“It is never about selfish individual interests, but the livelihoods of all Zimbabweans.”

He also thanked the people of Mkoba “for the unwavering support and solidarity you have given me throughout the years I have served and represented our beloved constituency in Parliament”.