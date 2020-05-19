News Ticker

WATCH: ‘MDC Alliance not a political party,’ says Mwonzora

May 19, 2020 Staff Reporter Headlines, Politics 0

Douglas Mwonzora

SENIOR opposition leader says the MDC Alliance is not a political party but an electoral pact which ceased to exist at the end of the 2018 harmonised elections.

MDC-T Secretary-General Douglas Mwonzora said this in an interview with ZBC News.

 



