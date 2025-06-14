‘Walter Mzembi Failed Bid to Meet Mnangagwa’ -Sources

Spread the love

HARARE — Former Foreign Affairs and Tourism Minister Walter Mzembi was arrested on Thursday on longstanding corruption charges after a surprise return to Zimbabwe, quashing widespread speculation that he had met with President Emmerson Mnangagwa to negotiate his homecoming.

Mzembi, who fled the country in 2018 facing allegations of criminal abuse of office and theft of trust property, resurfaced in Harare on Wednesday but failed to secure an audience with Mnangagwa, contrary to reports circulating in some media outlets.

The former cabinet minister is among several high-profile allies of the late former President Robert Mugabe — including Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere and Patrick Zhuwao — who went into self-imposed exile following the dramatic November 2017 military coup that ousted Mugabe and ushered Mnangagwa to power.

Mzembi and Kasukuwere have both made previous unsuccessful attempts to return to Zimbabwe, only to be thwarted by unresolved corruption cases and a hostile political climate. In 2023, the pair made a fresh foray into Zimbabwean politics when Mzembi served as Kasukuwere’s campaign manager in his bid to challenge Mnangagwa in the presidential election. Kasukuwere’s candidacy was ultimately blocked by the courts, further entrenching their status as vocal critics of the current administration.

Despite this, both men have repeatedly expressed their desire to return from exile in neighbouring countries. Mzembi’s latest attempt appears to have backfired, culminating in his arrest yesterday. He remains in police custody and is expected to appear in court soon to answer to charges stemming from his time in government.

His arrest has reignited debate over whether the Zimbabwean government is genuinely committed to reconciliation with former officials or merely using the courts to settle old political scores.