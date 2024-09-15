VP Chiwenga Survives Assassination Attempt as Helicopter Reserved for Him Crashes

Spread the love

MASVINGO – An Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) helicopter, initially designated to transport Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and his security aides, crashed shortly after takeoff from Masvingo Airport.

The crash occurred following President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s birthday celebrations and the launch of Munhumutapa Day at the Great Zimbabwe Monuments.

The helicopter, which had been reserved for Vice President Chiwenga, was later reassigned to transport crew members after Chiwenga did not attend the event. The aircraft suffered a technical failure shortly after takeoff, crashing to the ground with significant impact. While one crew member was injured, there were no fatalities.

According to sources, the helicopter was scheduled to fly to Bikita to collect President Mnangagwa, who had visited the area to pay respects at his father’s grave. The President had earlier officiated at the launch of Munhumutapa Day, a new national event coinciding with his 82nd birthday, which he celebrated today at the Great Zimbabwe Monuments.

A source told The Zimbabwe Mail: “The helicopter was supposed to take off late in the afternoon to fetch the President from Bikita and return him to Harare. There were actually two helicopters, but the one meant for Vice President Chiwenga developed a technical fault upon takeoff and crashed. There were three crew members on board, and one was injured.”

Despite some media reports suggesting Vice Presidents were aboard the helicopter, it has been confirmed that neither Chiwenga nor Vice President Kembo Mohadi, who did attend the event, were on board.

This incident is not the first involving a presidential helicopter. In August 2021, another of Mnangagwa’s helicopters was forced to make an emergency landing 60 kilometers southwest of Harare due to technical issues. That event triggered a review of security protocols.

Efforts to reach Mnangagwa’s media and communications team for comment were unsuccessful at the time of reporting. The AFZ and Civil Aviation Authority are investigating the cause of the crash, and further details will be released as the investigation progresses.

Masvingo Airport, typically used for small chartered and military aircraft, is located three kilometers east of Masvingo town. The crash highlights ongoing challenges within Zimbabwe’s aviation sector, particularly as the country grapples with aging equipment and maintenance concerns.

