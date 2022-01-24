Voters roll for March by-elections closed, says ZEC

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission says the voter’s roll for the forthcoming by-elections has been closed and those who are currently registering to vote will be eligible for the 2023 general elections.

This comes as Zimbabwe Electoral Commission-ZEC continues to engage political parties and the electorate on the Electoral Act.

ZEC Chairperson, Justice Priscilla Chigumba said the voters roll for March 26 by-elections has closed and the current voter registration will be used for the delimitation exercise ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“The Electoral Act states that those eligible to vote for local authorities are those who have registered before the death or recall of the councillor. This is why we are going to have different voter’s roll in the by-elections for local authorities since councillors were recalled on different days. On the House of Assembly, the voter’s roll closes two days after the proclamation of election dates by President. This is what people must know and we are going to educate the electorate at different intervals,” she said.

ZEC has been engaging political parties represented in parliament to discuss the election road map and other issues related to electoral process.

Zimbabwe will hold by-elections on the 26th of March and harmonised elections next year.

