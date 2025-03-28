Video: Mabel Chinomona Makes Chilling Assassination Threats on Zanu PF Rivals

Spread the love

HARARE – A leaked video circulating on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has sent shockwaves through Zimbabwe’s political landscape, allegedly capturing Senate President Mabel Chinomona threatening to assassinate Vice-President General Constantino Chiwenga.

The explosive footage emerges amid escalating Zanu PF succession battles as factions within the ruling party jostle for power.

The video, which has gone viral, reportedly features Chinomona making the chilling remarks in a closed-door discussion with party officials. Although the full context of her statement remains unclear, sources claim she was warning Chiwenga and his allies against challenging President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s leadership.

Factional Tensions Escalate

Chiwenga, once a close ally of Mnangagwa and a key figure in the 2017 coup that ousted Robert Mugabe, has been increasingly sidelined in recent years. His camp is believed to be positioning itself for a post-Mnangagwa era, while Mnangagwa’s loyalists, including Chinomona, are reportedly determined to extend his rule beyond 2028.

The leaked video has reignited concerns over rising political tensions within Zanu PF, with some analysts warning that the succession battle could spiral into violence. “If a senior party official like Chinomona is heard making such threats, it speaks volumes about the level of desperation within the party’s factions,” said political analyst Alexander Rusero.

Security Forces on High Alert

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) and the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) are reportedly monitoring the situation closely, with heightened security measures around both Chiwenga and Mnangagwa. Insiders suggest that both camps have tightened their security, fearing potential attacks or preemptive moves.

While Chinomona has yet to publicly address the video, some of her allies have dismissed it as “misinterpreted” or “doctored.” However, calls are growing for her to clarify the remarks, as pressure mounts within Zanu PF to contain the infighting.

With Zimbabwe’s political landscape becoming increasingly volatile, all eyes are now on how Mnangagwa and Chiwenga navigate the deepening rift within the ruling party. Whether the leaked video is just another episode in the long-running factional battle or a signal of greater instability ahead remains to be seen.

