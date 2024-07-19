U.S. Ambassador Urges Zimbabwe to Implement Reforms and Ensure Transparency

Spread the love

HARARE,– The newly appointed United States Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Pamela Tremont, has called on the Zimbabwean government to implement necessary reforms and ensure transparency to foster economic growth.

The relationship between Zimbabwe and the USA has been strained for nearly two decades, with the United States accusing Zimbabwe of disregarding the rule of law. Speaking to the media in Harare, Ambassador Tremont emphasized the importance of upholding the rule of law and respecting constitutional principles.

“Broad-based economic prosperity is impossible without strong democratic institutions, good public health, and regional security. The United States supports these things because they are critical elements for Zimbabweans to chart their future,” said Tremont.

“The democratic principles that we advocate for in Zimbabwe are based on the protection of the rights enshrined in the Zimbabwean constitution. These are the rights and protections that the Zimbabwean people fought for during the liberation struggle. They happen to be many of the shared protections in the constitution. We believe that Zimbabwe should uphold its constitution because that is what people here deserve.”

Despite decades of tense relations, Zimbabwe has been pursuing re-engagement with the United States while maintaining its ties with Eastern countries. Earlier this year, the U.S. government removed some sanctions on Zimbabwe, while keeping President Mnangagwa and his close associates under the global Magnitsky program, accusing them of gross human rights violations and corruption.

Ambassador Tremont reaffirmed the U.S.’s commitment to resolving issues between the two countries. “Our sanctions transition in March was a historic event. We eliminated the Zimbabwe-specific targeted sanctions and put fewer people on the global Magnitsky list. The global Magnitsky holds people accountable for corruption and human rights abuses and prevents U.S. financial institutions from being complicit,” she said.

Regarding policy, Tremont expressed her desire to improve relations between the U.S. and Zimbabwe. “That is what every ambassador wants to do in the country they come to. So I am looking at new ways to do that with the Zimbabwean government, civil society, and business,” she added.

