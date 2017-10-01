Tsvangirai, Khupe to meet

MDC-T vice-president Thokozani Khupe, party chairman Lovemore Moyo and suspended organising secretary Abednego Bhebhe are expected to meet party leader Morgan Tsvangirai for the first time in two months at the MDC-T 18th anniversary celebrations in Kwekwe on Saturday.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Tsvangirai, who is expected back into the country this week after taking weeks off due to illness, has not met with his deputy over disagreements surrounding the launch of the MDC Alliance on August 5.

Party spokesperson, Obert Gutu, confirmed that the leadership would meet after months of evading each other. They are expected to address supporters at the anniversary celebrations earmarked for Mbizo Stadium in Kwekwe.

“Our 18th anniversary celebrations will be held in Kwekwe next Saturday and of course, all the party leadership will be there in full force. The theme of our anniversary this year is MDC @ 18, Converging for The People’s Imminent Victory,’’ said Gutu.

Attempts to have Tsvangirai and his deputy meet following the fallout fell through, with Khupe and her team rejecting proposed venues in Harare.

As the rift widened, Tsvangirai was suddenly taken seriously ill and had to be rushed to a South African hospital on a chartered plane.

Sources said a meeting to iron out the differences over the alliance was likely to be held ahead of the celebrations.

Youth assembly president, Happymore Chidziva, who has been deployed to Kwekwe ahead of the anniversary, said the youth and provincial leadership were engaging supporters in meetings ahead of the event.

“The ground here is swirling with expectation of meeting the president during the celebrations. As we go around doing mobilisation meetings in Gweru, Redcliff, Silobela and Gokwe, the excitement is amazing. The people want president Tsvangirai to lead them out of this crisis,” he said. – The Standard