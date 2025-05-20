Tshabangu tightens grip on CCC, earns MPs of expulsion

Spread the love

The self-declared interim secretary-general of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Sengezo Tshabangu, has escalated efforts to assert control over Zimbabwe’s main opposition party, issuing a direct ultimatum to party legislators: attend the upcoming caucus meeting or face expulsion.

In a charged address to party members on Wednesday, Tshabangu cited Section 129(1)(k) of the Constitution – a provision allowing for the recall of Members of Parliament – as the legal basis for enforcing party discipline. The controversial figure has already wielded this clause to recall several CCC MPs in recent months, intensifying internal divisions and stoking public debate over the party’s direction.

“Those who choose chaos over contribution will be dealt with firmly and decisively,” Tshabangu warned, signaling zero tolerance for dissent within the fractured opposition movement. His remarks come amid growing concern over the CCC’s internal instability and perceived drift from its founding ideals.

As part of a sweeping reorganization, Tshabangu unveiled what he called “Document X” – a new political programme outlining five strategic pillars aimed at securing state power and overhauling governance in Zimbabwe. While the full details of the document remain under wraps, Tshabangu emphasized its focus on people-centered leadership and addressing “longstanding national grievances.”

“We will also elect leadership for the joint party caucus – leaders who will embody our vision and values,” he announced during the meeting, suggesting a forthcoming shake-up in internal party structures.

Political observers say Tshabangu’s consolidation efforts – including the rollout of Document X – may be tied to broader political maneuvering, potentially aligning with plans to support an extension of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s rule beyond 2028. Reports of behind-the-scenes discussions about amending term limits have fueled speculation, with critics warning of creeping authoritarianism.

Tshabangu’s role within the CCC remains hotly contested. His assumption of the interim secretary-general position has not been formally recognized by key figures in the party’s founding leadership, further complicating an already volatile political environment.

As Zimbabwe edges toward a pivotal political moment, the battle within its main opposition could have profound implications not only for the CCC’s future but also for the country’s democratic trajectory.

Source – businessdaily.co.zw

