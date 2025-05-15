Tshabangu sets dates for CCC elective congress

Spread the love

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), led by Mr. Sengezo Tshabangu, is preparing to hold its elective congress in September 2025, the party’s spokesperson, Mr. Willias Madzimure, has announced.

In a statement, Mr. Madzimure revealed that the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) convened on May 11, 2025, where critical recommendations were made to the National Council as part of preparations for the upcoming congress.

“The key resolutions that were made include the elective congress that will be held in September 2025. The NEC resolved that branch, constituency, and provincial congresses be convened promptly following the national council meeting, in full compliance with the party’s Constitution,” Mr. Madzimure said.

He added that various subcommittees have been established to oversee and ensure a smooth and democratic process for the congress.

On the party’s ongoing legal matters, Mr. Madzimure noted that the NEC expressed satisfaction with the progress made in defending the democratic will of the people and in efforts to regain control of the party from what they describe as unconstitutional interference.

Source – the herald

