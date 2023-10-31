Zanu-PF Treasurer General Patrick Chinamasa has said late President Robert Mugabe would have been impressed by the shadowy Sengezo Tshabangu who recalled over 30 Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) public office bearers on ground he was their Interim Secretary General.

Posting on X Chinamasa said Mugabe would have described Tshabangu as a ‘real man’ for his courage to go against party President Nelson Chamisa and reversing wishes of millions, especially in Matebeleland where he comes from.

“Say what you may, I think Sengenzo Tshabangu is what the late President Mugabe would call amadoda sibili, murume chaiye (real man),” said Chinamasa.

“Without a shadow of doubt, Tshabangu has b*lls, the sort of b*lls you see so prominently, arrogantly, and shamelessly displayed by those 2 metal bulls locked in mortal combat at a Trek Service Station to the approving stare and scrutiny of both customers and passers-by alike.”

Tshabangu’s position has been contested by the CCC in Parliament where his letters of recall have caused pandemonium while a police report has been made.

Chinamasa dismissed claims that Tshabangu was just a puppet at Zanu-PF’s disposal, arguing he could actually be working with those close to Chamisa instead.

He described Tshabangu as being ‘rabidly anti-Zanu-PF and one who ceaselessly agitates for continuation and intensification of Western sanctions,’ in contradiction to Zanu-PF’s position.

The former Finance Minister argued some of those around Chamisa, namely Tendai Biti, Welshman Ncube, Charlton Hwende and Murisi Zwizwai could in fact be fighting to end his presidency.

Added Chinamasa: “When I say Tshabangu has b*lls, do not be impressed too soon. He is indeed a very brave man, but this must be qualified. To be honest, I think Tshabangu is a cat’s paw, meaning that he is a person used by another to undertake a dangerous or unpleasant task.

“Who are these Monkeys? The top three monkeys are undoubtedly Biti, Ncube, and Hwende who, to their regret and utter shame, have not been endowed with balls worth displaying.

“As events unfold, I cannot rule out Chibaya and Zwizwai to be part of the conspiracy against the Emperor, if not, at the very least, these other monkeys can be reckoned to be looking forward to feeding from the 3 top monkeys’ trough in the event the plot succeeds.

“Just think of it. Tshabangu declares himself Interim Secretary General of CCC and none of these monkeys issues a statement to dispute the fact.”

Source – NewZimbabwe

