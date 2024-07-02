Tshabangu Declares Authority Over CCC Funds Amid Ongoing Party Turmoil

Spread the love

Harare, Zimbabwe – The internal strife within the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) shows no signs of abating as Sengezo Tshabangu has boldly asserted his control over the party’s finances.

In a move that has further escalated tensions, Tshabangu declared, “I’ve the final say on CCC’s nest egg,” challenging the party’s leadership and deepening the ongoing conflict.

This latest development highlights the persistent discord within the CCC, raising questions about the party’s unity and future direction. As Tshabangu’s audacious claim reverberates through the political landscape, the CCC faces increased pressure to resolve its internal disputes and present a cohesive front.

Source: NewsDay

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...