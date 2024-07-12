Thabani Mpofu writes his weekly letters again, this time to ZEC Chair

Spread the love

Chamisa’s close ally lawyer and advocate Thabani Mpofu has issued a public challenge to Justice Priscilla Chigumba, Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), urging her to refute claims made by Lieutenant General Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe regarding the military’s alleged plan to impose “command voting” in future elections.

Last month, Lt. General Sanyatwe, Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA), was quoted stating that the army would employ “command voting” to ensure the ruling ZANU PF party would “rule forever.”

In a letter dated July 12, 2024, Mpofu demanded that Chigumba issue a firm public statement refuting Sanyatwe’s claims and providing assurances that ZEC is not influenced by the military. Mpofu wrote:

“I am writing to bring to your attention concerning remarks made by General Sanyatwe, the Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army about elections in Zimbabwe. I have in my possession videographic evidence of him uttering words to the following effect:

‘Zanu (PF) shall rule until donkeys grow horns, whatever your stated and expressed wishes. I am now speaking as the Commander of the Army. We shall use what is called Command Voting. . . Do we understand each other?’

In these remarks, General Sanyatwe not only wades into issues beyond his constitutional remit but also asserts, his as well as the army’s preparedness to undermine the vote and not respect its sanctity. Your Commission’s ability to deliver a credible election has been put in issue by remarks that suggest its complicity in undermining the popular will.”

Mpofu emphasized the urgency of a response from Chigumba, stating, “If you consider this assertion false, I kindly request that you publicly refute it with a firm assurance that your commission is not on the army’s back and call. If you choose reticence, I kindly request that you account for it, the statement considered. General Sanyatwe’s statement undermines the trust and confidence of the electorate in the electoral process. This as you are aware, has been no small issue.”

He further highlighted the importance of maintaining public trust in the electoral process, urging Chigumba to act promptly. “A clear and prompt refutation of this assertion will help to maintain the integrity of the electoral process and reassure the public that the Electoral Commission is committed to upholding the sanctity of the vote.”

Mpofu referenced sections 155(1), 156(c)(i), 233, and 239 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, 2013, stating that these sections obligate the ZEC to ensure fair and free elections.

On July 3, 2024, Mpofu also wrote to Sanyatwe, demanding an unequivocal withdrawal of his previous remarks regarding the military’s ability to employ “command voting” to ensure ZANU PF’s perpetual rule. He asserted that Sanyatwe’s comments violated Zimbabwe’s national constitution, the Defence Act, and the Electoral Act, and gave the military leader a seven-day deadline to retract his claims.

Mpofu has reiterated his demand, clarifying that Sanyatwe has a full seven days, excluding weekends, to publicly retract his statements. The legal community and the public await responses from both Chigumba and Sanyatwe, as the implications of these allegations could significantly impact the integrity of Zimbabwe’s electoral process.

