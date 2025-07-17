Tensions Escalate as Mudzuri Addresses MDC-T Supporters Outside Locked Harvest House

Spread the love

HARARE – Political tensions within the MDC-T party flared once again on Wednesday as senior opposition figure Engineer Elias Mudzuri addressed a group of supporters outside the party’s historic headquarters, Harvest House, after being denied access to the building.

The entrance to Harvest House — officially known as Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House — was reportedly locked under the instruction of MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora, who has been facing increasing internal dissent following the party’s dwindling influence and controversial leadership decisions.

Dozens of MDC-T members and sympathisers gathered along Nelson Mandela Avenue to hear Mudzuri speak. Flanked by former youth and provincial leaders, Mudzuri criticised what he described as “autocratic tendencies” within the party and accused Mwonzora of closing ranks to silence alternative voices.

“This building does not belong to any one individual. It was bought with the sweat and contributions of the people,” Mudzuri declared to applause from the crowd. “Locking doors will not lock out ideas, nor will it stop the demand for accountability and real democratic leadership.”

Sources within the party say the move to lock out Mudzuri and his allies was a pre-emptive measure to prevent what Mwonzora loyalists claim was an attempt to incite factionalism or take control of party structures.

Tensions between Mudzuri and Mwonzora have been simmering since the party’s dismal performance in recent elections, which left the MDC-T without a significant parliamentary presence. Mudzuri — a veteran of the opposition movement and former mayor of Harare — has openly called for a national dialogue within the party to refocus its mission and return to its founding democratic values.

The standoff at Harvest House marks the latest chapter in the deepening leadership crisis facing Zimbabwe’s traditional opposition parties, many of which have been weakened by splits, legal battles, and declining public support.

Observers say the symbolism of Harvest House — once the epicentre of opposition politics under the late Morgan Tsvangirai — being locked amid internal squabbles is a sobering reflection of the current state of opposition politics in Zimbabwe.

Political analyst Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya said the public altercation was damaging to the MDC-T brand. “This kind of spectacle erodes whatever credibility is left. The opposition must go back to the drawing board and reclaim its moral high ground. Right now, it is consumed by ego and survival politics.”

In a brief response posted on X (formerly Twitter), @DMwonzora denied that the building was locked to exclude Mudzuri personally. “Party offices are under routine security management. No individual has the right to cause disorder or claim access without prior coordination,” he wrote.

As Zimbabwe heads toward the 2028 elections, questions remain about the future of the MDC-T and its role in the country’s political landscape. For now, Harvest House — once a beacon of democratic resistance — stands locked, both literally and metaphoricall

Like this: Like Loading...