Tendai Biti savages CCC rival Markham, calls him a snake

Tendai Biti has rebuffed efforts by the Citizens Coalition For Change leader Nelson Chamisa to dilute his influence by pushing him to contest for a Senatorial seat instead of a House of Assembly seat to open an slot for Allan Norman “Rusty” Markham.

Markham is currently a member of the National Assembly of Zimbabwe for Harare North since 2018 a constituency which was merged with Biti’s Harare East Constituency.

In a video circulating on Social Media, Biti calls Markham a snake, whose head must be crushed.

He also mocks Markham, calling him ‘asina mabvi’, the one without knees. The term was used during Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle.

