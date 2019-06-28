Tendai Biti calls on Ramaphosa to intervene in Zimbabwe’s crisis

Biti who was addressing a SAPES Trust meeting on Thursday said Zimbabwe cannot have a constructive dialogue without an external mediator.

“I don’t think that given our level of distrust as a country we can have changes in this country without international community in particular SADC and in particular President Cyril Ramaphosa scaffolding any agreement and any arrangement we may have here.”

Sophie Mokoena @Sophie_Mokoena MDC vice President calls on South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to assist Zimbabwe to reach political solution. @SABCNewsOnline #sabcnews @AfricanPerspec1 @BitiLawChambers @BitiTendai

Biti added that SADC must not treat Zimbabwe’s crisis as a foreign policy issue.

“Zimbabwe can’t be deemed to be a foreign policy issue because we are not we are a domestic issue. When we implode South Africa feels and when South Africa sneezes we feel it.”

On Wednesday Biti told Zimbo Live that his office is inundated with clients asking to be assisted in applying for asylum documents in neighbouring countries.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday said he is eager to meet MDC leader Nelson Chamisa to discuss strategies in solving the socio-economic challenges affecting the country.