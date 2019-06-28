News Ticker

Tendai Biti calls on Ramaphosa to intervene in Zimbabwe’s crisis

June 28, 2019 Staff Reporter Politics 0

President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked for the elimination of trade barriers and a conducive investment climate for South African companies investing in Zimbabwe. Photo: Siyabulela Duda/GCIS
MDC Vice President Tendai Biti has invited South Africa’s President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene in the Zimbabwe’s crisis by mediating in the national dialogue.
Biti who was addressing a SAPES Trust meeting on Thursday said Zimbabwe cannot have a constructive dialogue without an external mediator.

“I don’t think that given our level of distrust as a country we can have changes in this country without international community in particular SADC and in particular President Cyril Ramaphosa scaffolding any agreement and any arrangement we may have here.”

Biti added that SADC must not treat Zimbabwe’s crisis as a foreign policy issue.

“Zimbabwe can’t be deemed to be a foreign policy issue because we are not we are a domestic issue. When we implode South Africa feels and when South Africa sneezes we feel it.”

On Wednesday Biti told Zimbo Live that his office is inundated with clients asking to be assisted in applying for asylum documents in neighbouring countries.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday said he is eager to meet MDC leader Nelson Chamisa to discuss strategies in solving the socio-economic challenges affecting the country.

