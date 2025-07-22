Tagwirei’s Sidekicks Hits Back at Mutsvangwa: “There Was No Contest to Begin With”

JOHANNESBURG / HARARE – Business tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei’s South Africa-based social media mouthpiece, Kudzayi Mutisi, has launched a scathing response to ZANU PF senior official Chris Mutsvangwa’s recent attack, insisting that there is no leadership contest within the ruling party — and no defeat to celebrate.

Mutisi, who has become Tagwirei’s unofficial public voice on social media, dismissed the growing excitement in some political circles over alleged internal pushback against the fuel magnate’s perceived political ambitions, labelling it a “celebration of a non-existent contest.”

“Waking up to wild celebrations from opposition activists and the G50 clique — apparently celebrating victory over Dr Tagwirei — is quite bizarre,” Mutisi posted. “How do you celebrate victory over a contest that never existed?”

His remarks come days after Mutsvangwa warned Tagwirei not to attempt to “buy” his way into the ZANU PF Central Committee, in comments widely viewed as a direct shot at Tagwirei’s growing political influence and his role in rolling out government-backed title deeds to urban homeowners.

“What Contest?”

Mutisi insisted that Tagwirei has never declared any intention to seek political office, let alone contest for party leadership, noting that ZANU PF currently has no open positions for contestation.

“There was and is no contest in ZANU PF at this point. None whatsoever,” Mutisi wrote. “Dr Tagwirei NEVER said he is contesting for any position. After all, there is no position up for contest! So anyone declaring and celebrating ‘victory’ over a non-existing contest is clearly confused.”

He suggested that the celebrations — particularly within opposition and G40-aligned ranks — reflect deeper political anxieties, rather than actual political developments.

Fear, Not Triumph

According to Mutisi, the opposition and rival factions within ZANU PF are fearful of Tagwirei’s potential to emerge as a formidable figure in the party’s future leadership structure.

“What we can conclude from these celebrations is that:

The opposition is ONLY scared of Tagwirei being the next ZANU PF leader. They see the rest of the contenders as easy to defeat. The G50s and Gezarists are SCARED of a FAIR CONTEST against Tagwirei. Their only way out is obstruction.”

He went on to claim that Tagwirei remains very much in the picture politically — and has neither been “defeated” nor sidelined.

Intra-Party Battles and Grassroots Power

Mutisi argued that real political power in ZANU PF does not come from top-down obstruction or political gatekeeping, but from grassroots mobilisation — something he claims Tagwirei has already mastered through his developmental programmes.

“History shows that intra-party political battles are not won through obstruction. Power in a political party comes from the grassroots, not from the top,” he said. “Blocking ED didn’t work for G40. Blocking Jacob Zuma failed in the ANC. Those claiming victory must show grassroots support.”

He dismissed G50 as “dead and defunct” with “zero political capital,” and labelled Geza — an alleged political project believed to be backed by online diaspora activists — as a “failed project” driven by external agendas.

Mnangagwa’s Succession Philosophy

Mutisi concluded by reaffirming President Mnangagwa’s role as the central figure in the succession discourse, noting that while the President has promised to step down at the end of his constitutional term, he has also hinted at the kind of successor he prefers.

“President Mnangagwa, unlike Mugabe, made it clear he doesn’t want to overstay. But he also made it clear about the kind of process — and kind of leader — he envisions to succeed him,” Mutisi said. “Anyone can have ambition, but the ultimate winner will be the one the gods and godfathers of politics have favoured.”

The strong pushback from Tagwirei’s camp underscores the growing factional tensions within ZANU PF, where the battle over succession is increasingly being fought through symbolic gestures, social media wars, and subtle acts of positioning — even in the absence of a declared leadership contest.

For now, Tagwirei remains officially outside ZANU PF’s formal structures. But with his resources, his reach, and his perceived proximity to the Mnangagwa family, the businessman continues to cast a long shadow over the future of Zimbabwean politics.