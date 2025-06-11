Tagwirei emerges as political dark horse in Zanu-PF succession storm

Spread the love

Business mogul Kudakwashe Tagwirei, long known for his powerful behind-the-scenes role in Zimbabwe’s political economy, has stepped firmly into the national spotlight with signs increasingly pointing to presidential ambitions. His recent address at the United Family International Church (UFIC) youth conference has ignited fresh speculation over his political intentions, thrusting him deeper into the Zanu-PF succession matrix as President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s potential heir.

Tagwirei, a controversial yet influential figure with vast business interests and ties to the ruling elite, recounted his humble beginnings and entrepreneurial rise, from a US$7,000 startup to a sprawling business empire. The tycoon also staunchly defended Mnangagwa against longstanding corruption allegations, describing the President as a humble man maligned by false narratives.

His appearance and emotive testimony, peppered with religious and motivational themes, appear part of a calculated public relations offensive aimed at building political capital—particularly among the youth and churchgoing public.

The UFIC youth event was more than a spiritual gathering. It was a political staging ground. Tagwirei’s growing public visibility and recent co-option into the Zanu-PF Central Committee by the Harare Provincial Coordinating Committee on March 31 indicate a deliberate entry into formal party structures. The move, along with his appointment as chairperson of the Land Tenure Implementation Committee, has elevated his status from presidential adviser to potential successor.

Mnangagwa’s second and final constitutional term ends in 2028. However, sources say he seeks to extend his rule to 2030, a move that has triggered a fierce succession battle with Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga. The fight is fracturing Zanu-PF and the state apparatus, with war veterans backing Chiwenga while Mnangagwa clings to power through a complex web of loyalists, including Tagwirei.

Chiwenga, who briefly acted as President during Mnangagwa’s 2024 leave, has intensified his push to succeed him, reportedly using war veterans and military loyalists to challenge his authority. In response, Mnangagwa has purged potential threats from the army, recently removing Lieutenant-General Anselem Sanyatwe and replacing him with Emmanuel Matatu.

In this chess game of power, Tagwirei is emerging as Mnangagwa’s trusted confidant and potential successor, especially as efforts to position Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander General Phillip Valerio Sibanda politically have failed due to legal barriers.

While Chiwenga has military clout, Tagwirei wields immense financial muscle and strategic alliances within politics, the church, business, and the media. His reported influence over key army commanders, including Presidential Guard boss Brigadier-General Fidelis Mhonda, adds a military dimension to his growing power.

In a recent address in Masvingo, Tagwirei was quoted as saying, “If one has money, they can get power and control the military”—a remark that, though seemingly metaphorical, reflects a deeper reality of Zimbabwean politics where wealth and state power often converge.

Tagwirei is no stranger to blending faith with public messaging. A respected elder in the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, which recently honoured him with a Global Award of Excellence for his education-focused Bridging Gap Foundation, he also has strong ties to UFIC and Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa, who he credits for healing him during an illness.

His charitable ventures and philanthropic gestures—including sponsoring Dynamos and Highlanders football clubs and offering free medical treatment through Arundel Hospital—have helped build a favourable public image, though critics argue this is strategic political investment cloaked in benevolence.

The use of church platforms and religious messaging in his rise mirrors tactics used elsewhere in Africa, notably in South Africa where billionaire Patrice Motsepe is often discussed as a future political figure. Unlike telecoms magnate Strive Masiyiwa, who maintains a more distant stance from politics, Tagwirei is entrenched within Zimbabwe’s power networks.

Tagwirei’s influence is underpinned by his deep integration into state-linked projects—Command Agriculture, Kuvimba Mining House, and key infrastructure programmes—all of which have seen his wealth and sway increase significantly since Mnangagwa took power in 2017.

His story of entrepreneurial risk-taking contrasts sharply with widespread public perceptions of cronyism and looting within the state apparatus. Critics argue that he is a beneficiary of opaque deals and patronage, claims he denies, preferring the narrative of self-made success.

As Mnangagwa digs in and Chiwenga intensifies pressure, Tagwirei is quietly positioning himself as the dark horse—rising from the business trenches into the political arena. But he remains vulnerable. Without a political constituency or prior experience in governance, his ascent could be perceived as elite-driven and lacking grassroots support.

Moreover, any move to openly seek the presidency risks antagonising powerful players, especially Chiwenga, and destabilising the precarious political balance.

In a country where military influence remains decisive, the final outcome will depend not only on party loyalty and financial leverage, but also on the tacit or overt support of the armed forces. Whether Tagwirei can navigate this volatile terrain without backlash—or whether his ambitions will be cut short by the same system that enabled his rise—remains to be seen.

For now, he is a contender, cloaked in scripture, shielded by wealth, and armed with connections—but walking a tightrope in a country where political ambition can be as perilous as it is powerful.

Source – businessdaily.co.zw