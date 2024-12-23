Tagwirei cash divides Zanu PF

Spread the love

ZANU PF provincial structures are baying for businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei’s blood, accusing him of sponsoring divisions and infighting in the ruling party.

In a meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa held two weeks ago at his Precabe Farm outside Kwekwe, led by Midlands Provincial Affairs minister Owen “Mudha” Ncube, the party provincial structures launched an onslaught against Tagwirei, accusing him of financing clashes within Zanu PF.

Zanu PF structures are currently divided in loyalty between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga.

Chiwenga is the front runner in the race to succeed Mnangagwa when his second and final term ends in 2028, but the Zanu PF leader’s loyalists are pushing to extend his rule to 2030, despite resistance on the ground.

This is despite Mnangagwa stating publicly several times that he would not seek an extension of his rule beyond his constitutionally mandated term.

Zanu PF provincial chairpersons have been criss-crossing the country drumming up support for Mnangagwa’s 2030 project.

Several inter-district meetings have also been held for the same cause, most of which have resulted in purges of those allegedly supporting Chiwenga, particularly in Harare and Masvingo.

But during the meeting, Ncube and other provincial chairpersons complained to Mnangagwa that Tagwirei was funding provincial chairpersons to mobilise for the 2030 project while also nicodemously supporting Chiwenga.

The divided loyalty, they said, was causing divisions in the party.

They pleaded with Mnangagwa to reign in on him so that he declares his loyalty.

“It was Ncube (Midlands) who complained first and was supported by Mary Mliswa (Mashonaland West) and Richard Moyo (Matabeleland North),” the source disclosed, adding that others followed suit in accusing Tagwirei of causing divisions in the party.

“They told Mnangagwa that although Tagwirei was supporting them, he was also financing those supporting Chiwenga and this was tantamount to sponsoring infighting,” another source who attended the meeting said.

Reports indicate that Tagwirei has been financing Zanu PF since the days of the late former President Robert Mugabe in exchange for lucrative and corrupt government tenders.

He is believed to have also poured a lot of money to sponsor Mnangagwa’s rise to power.

Originally a top ally of Chiwenga, a rift allegedly developed when he became very close to Mnangagwa, but is now warming up to Chiwenga again, fearing he would take over from Mnangagwa.

This, the provincial chairpersons said, was tantamount to opportunism and not loyalty to Mnangagwa.

“We feel he is an opportunist. But if he wants to support you, he should support you alone, not both of you. This is sponsoring factionalism and this cannot be tolerated,” the source disclosed.

Reached for a comment, Mudha said he does not speak to NewsDay Weekender.

“I don’t speak to NewsDay,” he said.

Tagwirei has been sanctioned by the United States and the British governments on allegations of funding a “rogue” regime and benefiting corruptly from government tenders, impoverishing the Zimbabwean population.

Tagwirei did not respond to questions sent to him on Monday last week.

Source: NewsDay

