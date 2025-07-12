Tagwirei barred from Zanu PF Central Committee Amid Succession Tensions

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwean business tycoon and key Zanu PF financier Kudakwashe Tagwirei has been formally barred from joining the ruling party’s powerful Central Committee, amid deepening factional tensions and a succession battle threatening to tear the party apart.

According to The NewsHawks, an exclusive internal party circular dated 5 July and signed by Zanu PF secretary-general Obert Mpofu has clarified the strict criteria and procedures for entry into the 342-member Central Committee, effectively shutting out Tagwirei, who has recently emerged as a controversial figure in the party’s leadership dynamics.

The circular, titled Qualifications for Appointment to the Central Committee, was addressed to all provinces and emphasised that no individual may be co-opted into the committee without meeting key eligibility benchmarks, including:

Being a Zanu PF member in good standing;

Having held office at provincial level or higher for at least five continuous years;

Recommendation by the District Coordinating Committee (DCC);

Following the full approval process from DCC level to the politburo and the Central Committee itself;

And completing co-option within three months of the vacancy arising.

“Non-compliance will invalidate the nomination and may attract disciplinary measures,” reads the circular, as quoted by The NewsHawks.

Tagwirei, a Shurugwi-born mogul with roots in Gutu, was recently ejected from a Central Committee meeting by Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, despite having reportedly attended the session on the basis of a previously unchallenged recommendation.

His temporary admission had followed what appeared to be a consensus adoption of his co-option by the politburo a day earlier — after a report by national political commissar Munyaradzi Machacha went unopposed. However, the move was reversed at the Thursday meeting, with Chiwenga demanding his immediate removal, which was later endorsed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

On the following day, Mnangagwa delivered a veiled rebuke, denouncing “zvigananda” — a derogatory term for political dealers and tenderpreneurs — a term Chiwenga first publicly used in January, now widely believed to include Tagwirei.The dramatic reversal has reignited speculation about Zanu PF’s succession race, with Tagwirei rumoured to be a new power contender in the increasingly tense standoff between President Mnangagwa and Vice-President Chiwenga.

The NewsHawks reports that Tagwirei’s failed co-option was backed by Harare and Masvingo provinces, allegedly driven more by his financial clout than political pedigree. The move, however, was procedurally flawed from the outset, having been initiated by the Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) instead of the constitutionally mandated DCC.

This procedural misstep, compounded by his failure to meet the minimum five-year leadership requirement, ultimately disqualified him.

A Zanu PF insider told The NewsHawks, “The process was hijacked by those who were looking at Tagwirei as a money man. But politically, he has no standing, and procedurally, the whole thing was bungled. It’s caused serious rifts within the party.”

Zanu PF’s updated 2022 constitution stipulates stricter guidelines on filling vacant offices. Section 554 now mandates that any vacant position in the party’s organs, including the Central Committee, must be filled through co-option within three months, either by consensus or by a simple majority vote in the case of competing candidates.

This latest episode has prompted the party to revisit its co-option processes, reinforcing the need for constitutional fidelity amid widening internal cracks.

The broader political context paints a picture of a party increasingly destabilised by a looming leadership transition. While Mnangagwa has remained tight-lipped on his succession plans, speculation continues to swirl around Chiwenga and, more recently, Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander General Philip Valerio Sibanda as potential successors.

Tagwirei’s apparent ambition — or perceived support from rival factions — has now made him a lightning rod in these dynamics. Though he denies harbouring political ambitions, his rising profile and proximity to key players have put him at the centre of a succession battle that refuses to fade.

With the co-option route now closed, his path to formal political power within Zanu PF appears stalled — for now.

Source: The NewsHawks