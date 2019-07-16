Sympathisers turn the knife on Chamisa after by-election defeats

The opposition MDC has received criticism from unlikely quarters after losing two council by-elections in Bikita and Nyanga to the ruling Zanu-PF party.

The by-elections held yesterday saw Zanu-PF’s Thomas Mataga winning the Bikita ward 31 seat after securing 1112 votes.

His rivals; Moses Maphosa of MDC and Peter Mavenga of NCA received 410 and 23 votes respectively in the election.

The election blow was even more devastating for the Nelson Chamisa led opposition party in Nyanga South, where Zanu-PF claimed the ward 26 council seat from the MDC.

The ruling party’s candidate, Bisset Mapeta polled 397 votes against Vincent Bopoto of the MDC’s 236 votes.

After the defeat, the MDC became subject of criticism, but most notably from the unlikeliest of critics.

Fierce Zanu-PF critic and ex-cabinet Minister, Professor Jonathan Moyo, who is on the run since the ushering in of the new dispensation in November 2017, admitted that the opposition, which he has of late been sympathizing with, is not equal to the task when it comes to election preparations and selling its manifesto to the people.

Responding to a tweet, Professor Moyo concurred with one Dr Phillip Pasirayi suggesting that the MDC leadership is sleeping on duty, hence heads must roll at the MRT House.

Professor Moyo went to an extent of suggesting that the MDC failed to take its ‘Reload’ manifesto to the electorate, with some people questioning the appeal of the document to the people.

An activist, Zendele Ndebele also suggested that the MDC is poised to lose the Lupane by-election if it does not up its game, something which the party’s top official, Devid Coltart could not dispute.





