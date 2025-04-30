Speculation on New Opposition Party Intensifies, Kagoro Distances Himself

Spread the love

HARARE – Recent speculation around the emergence of a new political party to challenge the ruling Zanu PF in the 2028 elections has sparked heated debate, with political commentators and former opposition stalwarts reportedly exploring fresh alliances, according to the Daily News report.

However, respected governance expert Brian Tamuka Kagoro has firmly distanced himself from these claims, accusing the media of misrepresenting his role.

Reports published this week suggested that seasoned figures from the MDC and CCC were involved in high-level talks to form a new, unified political force aimed at rejuvenating the opposition ahead of the next harmonised elections. The rumoured initiative is said to be gaining traction among citizens frustrated by years of infighting, disintegration, and what critics describe as “leadership fatigue” within the opposition.

The Daily News featured Kagoro’s photograph on its front page, fuelling speculation that he was part of the alleged new political project. However, in a sharp and unequivocal response, Kagoro rejected any involvement.

“I am not sure why my picture is being abused here,” he said. “I am not part of any attempt to form any new organisation, let alone a political party — ruling or opposition. I have not been in discussion with any human, angel, or ancestor on any such project. If you intend to so do, don’t drag me into your predetermined party. Kwete, bodo, ndaramba!

This is very unfortunate journalism. I trust that the editors will correct this.”

Kagoro’s remarks have cast doubt over the credibility of the initial report, prompting calls for media outlets to verify sensitive political stories before publication. Critics say reckless speculation not only misleads the public but also undermines trust in journalism at a time when reliable information is crucial.

Despite Kagoro’s rebuttal, discussions around the need for a new political alternative continue to gain momentum. Senior insiders within the opposition insist that the idea is still alive, with several meetings allegedly held between former parliamentarians, civil society leaders, and independent activists.

“There is a growing consensus that the old guard has failed,” a former opposition legislator told The Daily News. “Zimbabweans want a credible alternative that listens to them, not one that recycles tired slogans.”

Observers believe the absence of a united and well-structured opposition gives Zanu PF a strategic advantage, particularly in rural constituencies where development promises and patronage continue to win voter loyalty.

As the controversy surrounding the report grows, pressure is mounting on the editors of The Daily News to issue a clarification or retraction. Media watchdogs have urged the press to uphold ethical standards and avoid dragging individuals into political discourse without consent or factual backing.

The coming weeks may prove decisive — both for those behind the rumoured political formation and for the integrity of Zimbabwe’s media landscape.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...