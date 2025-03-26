South African Boers Moblises Zimbabwean Opposition Unity

Spread the love

Helen Zille, the federal chairperson of South Africa’s Democratic Alliance (DA), has urged Zimbabwean opposition leaders to unite and capitalize on the internal divisions within the ruling Zanu-PF party. Her remarks followed a meeting with Zimbabwe People First (ZPF) chairperson, Stephen Mazanza, last week.

Zille emphasized that the political environment in Zimbabwe is “toxic” and does not reflect the people’s desires for economic and political stability. She criticized the ruling party for failing to address the needs of Zimbabweans and stressed that it is time for opposition leaders to take action.

“Zimbabwe’s political giants have failed the masses, and sooner rather than later, Zimbabweans need to put enough or necessary pressure on the government, either in the form of petitions, meetings, or demonstrations, so that the Zanu-PF government yields to the people’s demands,” Zille said.

She also criticized the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) for its failure to implement policies that stabilize the economy. Zille suggested that Zimbabwe might need to abandon both the US dollar and the ZiG currencies, instead adopting the South African Rand. She proposed that the RBZ be placed under the administration of the South African Federal Reserve until it could regain stability.

Zille called on prominent opposition figures, including Nelson Chamisa, Elisabeth Valerio, and Tendai Biti, to form a united front and work together in a grand coalition to challenge Zanu-PF’s grip on power. She warned that the ongoing infighting within Zanu-PF could create a power vacuum, and the opposition must be ready to step in should the ruling party implode.

“There have been widespread calls for a unity government from within diehard Zanu-PF ranks, which again signals instability,” Zille said. “The opposition parties must be cautious, but they should also be proactive in forming a united front to ensure a stable future for Zimbabwe.”

Stephen Mazanza echoed Zille’s sentiments, describing the meeting as “pivotal” and underscoring the urgency of addressing Zimbabwe’s “catastrophic situation.” He criticized the government for its suppression of freedom of expression, corruption, and growing political purges.

“The state resources are being plundered for personal gain, enriching a select few while the masses suffer,” Mazanza said. “Police brutality and the silencing of dissenting voices are rampant. Vital institutions are being hijacked to serve the interests of the powerful few, undermining the foundations of our society.”

Mazanza also highlighted the internal instability within Zanu-PF, noting its potential to further destabilize the country. He emphasized that the opposition must prepare for all possible outcomes, ensuring that any power vacuum is filled by a government that truly represents the will of the people.

Both Zille and Mazanza urged Zimbabweans and opposition groups to remain vigilant and united in their efforts to bring about meaningful change, as they continue to challenge the status quo in the face of a crumbling political system.

Source – NewZimbabwe

