Sikhala’s NDWG Vows Mass Protests Against Mnangagwa’s Potential Third Term

Spread the love

Harare,– The National Democratic Working Group (NDWG), led by opposition politician Job Sikhala, has pledged to organize mass protests against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s attempt to secure an unconstitutional third term in office.

The Zimbabwean Constitution restricts the presidency to two five-year terms, making this Mnangagwa’s final term. However, there has been a growing movement among his Zanu PF supporters advocating for an extension of his term, with the slogan “2030 VaMnangagwa vanenge vachipo (Mnangagwa will still be in office in 2030)” gaining popularity at party events.

Although Mnangagwa has dismissed any ambitions for a third term, asserting that he will abide by the Constitution, concerns persist that the ruling party might amend the Constitution to allow him another term.

“The National Democratic Working Group (NDWG) is appalled by the deteriorating living conditions of ordinary Zimbabweans, which have been exacerbated by the economic austerity measures and human rights abuses perpetrated by the Zanu PF regime,” said NDWG spokesperson Tavengwa in a statement.

“Surprisingly, citizens have remained silent in the face of repression and extortion, yet the Constitution of Zimbabwe guarantees the right to freedom of assembly and demonstration,” Tavengwa added.

He continued, “At a time of our choosing, we will call for peaceful protests and mass action to demand justice, equality, and freedom. We will not be swayed by the cowardice of others, and we will not be deterred by the regime’s threats and violence. The people of Zimbabwe deserve better, and we will fight for a brighter future.”

Tavengwa concluded with a stern warning to the ruling party, “Let the regime and its apologists be warned: the people will not be silenced forever. We will rise and demand justice, equality, and freedom.”

The NDWG’s commitment to mass protests underscores the growing tension and opposition to any attempts to extend Mnangagwa’s presidency beyond the constitutionally mandated limit.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...