Sikhala summoned by police over ‘threat to overthrow government’

Outspoken controversial MDC Deputy National Spokesperson, Luke Tamborinyoka has revealed that Job Sikhala, the party national vice-chairperson has been summoned by the police over his threats on the government over the weekend.

Sikhala told party supporters during a rally in Bikita East over the weekend that the party was not joking about overthrowing the president Emmerson Mnangagwa led government before 2023.

His remarks attracted threats from the government which promised to unleash maximum force on the party. The permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information, Nick Mangagwana described the purported plans to overthrow the government as unconstitutional.

Posting on Twitter Luke Tamborinyoka said:

MDC national vice chairperson, Hon. Job Sikhala, has been summoned by the Harare Police Law and Order section. One officer called Chibaya told him it is in connection with statements he allegedly made at a weekend rally in Bikita.

The vice president of the splinter MDC-T group led by Dr Thokozani Khupe, advocate Obert Gutu, has also argued that overthrowing the government was unconstitutional.

A few weeks ago, some leaders of civil society groups were arrested for allegedly trying t unseat a constitutionally elected government. This resulted in the international community calling for their urgent release and observance of the rule of law by the government.