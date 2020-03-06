‘Sikhala is not an American project’

MDC national deputy chairperson Job Sikhala has cleared the air on rumours purporting that he wants to take over power from his party’s president Nelson Chamisa under the backing of the Americans saying he will stand firmly behind him and will not let divisionary elements get their way.

Chamisa’s MDC has recently suffered a media onslaught with some sections claiming that the house was on fire with leaders engaged in vicious power struggles.

Sikhala accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesman George Charamba of leading the media campaign to peddle lies against the MDC but said they will be left with the egg in the face.

“The enemy is now shaking and quaking. They are coming on us full throttle. I have noticed with anger and anguish the desperate attempts by the department of counter intelligence of the CIO, the military intelligence and the office of Emmerson Mnangagwa calling itself the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), pushing hard a narrative to destroy and sow seeds of division in the people’s party by running with a nauseating narrative to shuffle the MDC leadership as constituted by the Gweru congress.

“Let it be clear to George Charamba and their released dogs that, the MDC leadership as constituted at the Gweru congress with the people’s president Advocate Nelson Chamisa as our head, Hon Tendai Biti, Professor Welshman Ncube and Hon Lynette Karenyi-Kore as the Vice Presidents and Hon Thabitha Khumalo as the chair and deputised by myself will never be changed as constituted under whatever circumstances.

“The narrative by George Charamba as confirmed by his post on his Twitter handle @Jamwanda that I am a project of the Americans to seize power in the MDC and lead a violent takeover of government is a mere regime attempt to cause maximum divisions in the people’s party, assertions that have got no takers,” said Sikhala.

He said he had no presidential ambitions whatsoever and warned those within his party against being used to cause chaos.

“Leadership in our democratic movement is installed at a congress. Besides that I have got no ambitions to be the president of the movement at all. Not today, tomorrow or in the future. I have got full faith in the leadership of my president Advocate Nelson Chamisa, who unbeknown to many is my young brother.

“I will support, complement his drive for a free democratic society to the hilt. I will stand with Advocate Nelson Chamisa until donkeys grow horns. So continue wasting your time on puerile suppositions.

“Let this also be a warning to those planted among ourselves who are advancing the propaganda of the evil regime that, “Sikhala anoda kutiza nechinhu”, that soon you will find yourself in the gallows of history.

“Becoming a conveyancer of the toxic regime propaganda and shenanigans driven by few coins of silver is intolerable. Gossipers whose survival in politics depends on advancing divisions in the party should be warned that your time is nearing. You will never rise again in this people’s party through rumor mongering. Our general membership is aware of your disposition and behavior,” said Sikhala.