Sikhala Faces Renewed Threats Following UN Speech

Veteran political activist Job Sikhala has faced relentless persecution since delivering a powerful speech exposing Zimbabwe’s human rights abuses at the 16th United Nations Geneva Conference for Human Rights and Democracy on May 15, 2024.

Despite his involvement in the liberation struggle against colonial rule in the 1970s, Zimbabwe remains an autocratic and repressive state. The Zanu-PF regime has, in some ways, exhibited more brutality than the colonial oppressors, having killed more black people than the settlers did during their 90-year occupation.

Following his speech, Sikhala has been subjected to continuous attacks and threats from Zanu-PF officials and their allies. Having already spent nearly 600 days in prison on charges of incitement of public violence, he now faces a renewed threat of arrest and detention.

“I woke up to loads of messages in my inbox from my neighbours and friends that officers from CID Law and Order visited my house in Chitungwiza last night looking for me. Today, I have advised my lawyer Harrison Nkomo to go and inquire from CID Law and Order if they are truly looking for me so that I can cut short my medical treatment to go back to Zimbabwe and clear my name over my address at the Geneva Summit for Human Rights and Democracy, which I gather, is the issue they want to press charges against me.”

Sikhala expressed confusion over the actions of the state agents: “What also surprises me is that my absence from Zimbabwe for medicals is known by everyone and I wonder why the state agents would go to look for me at my house when they know that I am not in Zimbabwe at the present moment.”

He attributed these actions to the hysteria among ZANU PF functionaries following his Geneva speech. “I honestly do not understand their agenda to arrest me, but be reassured that I will be back as soon as my lawyer confirms that they are truly looking for me to clear my name.”

This development underscores the ongoing struggle for human rights and democracy in Zimbabwe, highlighting the peril faced by those who dare to speak out against the government.

