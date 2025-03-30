Senior Zanu PF official says Mnangagwa’s 2030 extension bid retrogressive

Spread the love

HARARE – The debate over President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s potential term extension has taken a dramatic turn after Gifford Gomwe, the Local Government Secretary for ZANU PF in Mashonaland West Gifford Gomwe, openly criticised the move.

His remarks have sparked widespread discussion, as they challenge the ruling party’s growing push to extend Mnangagwa’s leadership beyond the constitutionally mandated limits.

Speaking on the matter, Gomwe warned that any attempts to alter the presidential term limits could undermine the core objectives of Vision 2030, a policy framework aimed at transforming Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income economy by the end of the decade. His statement, viewed as a rare moment of dissent within ZANU PF, aligns with the concerns of many Zimbabweans who fear that an extended presidency could derail progress and deepen political instability.

“Extending presidential terms goes against the spirit of Vision 2030. The country needs stability, fresh leadership, and a commitment to democratic principles,” Gomwe reportedly stated.

His comments highlight growing divisions within the ruling party, where speculation over Mnangagwa’s succession has become a contentious issue. While some factions within ZANU PF support an amendment to allow Mnangagwa to remain in power beyond 2028, others believe such a move would tarnish the party’s credibility and disrupt economic progress.

Political analysts suggest that Gomwe’s remarks reflect broader discontent among party officials who are reluctant to publicly oppose Mnangagwa’s extended rule but share similar concerns. The discussion surrounding term extensions has gained momentum in recent months, with reports indicating that some party loyalists are lobbying for constitutional amendments to facilitate the extension.

As Zimbabwe approaches a crucial political crossroads, Gomwe’s statements have reignited debates on governance, democracy, and the long-term viability of Vision 2030. Whether his comments signal a larger shift within ZANU PF or remain an isolated act of defiance remains to be seen.

