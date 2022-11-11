‘Senior CCC officials fall for Zanu PF money’ – Report

There are reports reaching this reporter indicating that some Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) senior members are stampeding for ZANU PF’s stipends as the ruling party is leaving no stone unturned in its bid to win the forthcoming elections.

A source who spoke to this publication said that Chamisa’s assertions last week that ZANU PF was dishing out money to senior opposition figures to destabilise the CCC ahead of the 2023 elections are not groundless.

“ZANU PF is recruiting senior CCC members ahead of the 2023 elections. A number of CCC bigwigs are now on ZANU PF’s payroll. 2023 is going to be a difficult year for Nelson Chamisa as some of his lieutenants are literally ZANU PF employees,” said the source.

The source added that the bigwigs view their future in CCC as uncertain and are hedging their political prospects by working with ZANU PF.

Chamisa is reportedly aware of the ZANU PF machinations and has resolved to relegate all suspected moles to the peripheries of that party’s leadership structure.

The same source added that some CCC top brass were convinced that there is life in ZANU PF after seeing former opposition figures such as Obert Gutu, James Maridadi, Lilian Timveous and Jessie Majome being rewarded with some lucrative appointments after they crossed floor to ZANU PF.



Gutu has been appointed National Peace and Reconciliation Commission commissioner, Maridadi was appointed ambassador to Senegal while Timveous was appointed Petrotrade board member after defecting to ZANU PF. Majome was also appointed the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commissioner after she had dumped the opposition.

“Some CCC members are not waiting to be bribed by ZANU PF but are nicodemously approaching ZANU PF officials seeking to be admitted into the Party,” said the source.

Meanwhile, there are reports that the office of the ZANU PF National Political Commissar, Mike Bimha is inundated with letters from opposition members who are requesting to be admitted into the ruling party structures.

Efforts to get a comment from CCC interim national spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere were futile as her mobile phones were not reachable.

Source – Byo24

