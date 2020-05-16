‘Sekeramayi is presidential material,’ says Jonathan Moyo

“When I worked with Mnangagwa, he wasn’t a president & he had no presidential qualities. I worked with Mugabe, a great nationalist but weak policy implementer,” former Zanu PF chief strategist Professor Jonathan Moyo said on twitter.

Jonathan Moyo is a political prostitute. He now tells us that he did not find Robert Mugabe, Emmerson Mnangagwa and Grace Mugabe to be “presidential material” and yet he grovelled before each one of them in turn.

The truth is Robert Mugabe, Emmerson Mnangagwa and Grace Mugabe found Moyo to be a useful prostitute but knew they would be very foolish to trusted him.

Jonathan Moyo put his neck on the chopping block to secure the presidency for Emmerson Mnangagwa in the now infamous Tsholotsho debacle. Mnangagwa chicken out and left Moyo hold the bag. Judging from Mugabe’s treatment of Mnangagwa on the matter, it would be no surprise if it was Mnangagwa himself who warned Mugabe of the plot!

Jonathan Moyo has always wanted to be the kingmaker and he has certainly done a lot to keep Mugabe in power and yet again and again when he expected his hard work to be appreciated, he was again and again pushed aside. Of course, Moyo is bitter and for good reason too; he was used by all those he worked hard for and, in the end, discarded like used toilet paper.

“I was not in a position to stop military coup beyond alerting President Mugabe, who was the Commander in Chief of the Defence Forces that a coup was brewing up, even that alert was not much because I was not a security minister and I had never been part of the JOC circle,” confessed Jonathan Moyo.

Frankly Moyo was not even part of the people in Tsholotsho. The way he has cosied up to both Mugabe and Mnangagwa after all these two did during Gukurahundi massacre showed for the snake in the grass he is. Here is a man who would sell his own mother for a price and be proud he had a mother to sell!

“And, I never saw her (Grace Mugabe) as presidential material. My public choice was Sydney Sekeramayi.” If that was a joke, I am not laughing.

Ever since the November 2017 military coup that toppled Mugabe, Jonathan Moyo has lived in exile. The two and half years of living in a fox-hole; he is fearful of being forced back to Zimbabwe and face justice for all the hundreds of thousands of dollars he looted from the ministry under his watch, for a start; has pushed Zimbabwe’s most prolific political turn-coat over the edge. He is now senile!

How can Sydney Sekeramayi be presidential material! The man has done nothing, said nothing and head nothing all his four decades in high office! He was nothing but Mugabe’s poodle!

The people of Zimbabwe would never ever elect Sekeramayi as their President in a free, fair and credible election! Never ever! Australopithecus Afarensis would take it as a personal insulted to be compared to Sekeramayi! “Mudzimu dzoka!”