Sceptics in MDC Alliance pushing for Nkosana Moyo to replace Chamisa

HARARE – Senior figures in the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa are angling to elect Dr Nkosana Moyo of APA to lead their political formation as presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, it has emerged.

Last week, representatives of the Alliance for the People’s Agenda (APA), the MDC Alliance and Build Zimbabwe met secretly several times in Harare to explore viable presidential candidate options and Dr Moyo emerged as the front runner.

The senior officials feel Mr Chamisa would be a handicap due to his perceived political immaturity and repeated gaffes, which have seen Mr Douglas Mwonzora seize the initiative in opposition circles.

Speaking to this publication at the weekend, Dr Noah Manyika of Build Zimbabwe indicated that Dr Moyo could soon be appointed president of a new coalition. He did not say what would become of Mr Chamisa.

“We believe that he has the credentials because of his education as well as his broader understanding of Zimbabwean politics. Dr Nkosana Moyo is certainly a mature character and his experience in the private and government sectors place him in good stead to lead the push to remove Zanu-PF. He has the experience and capacity to lead us to victory. He has been with the people practically all of his adult life,” said Dr Manyika.

Dr Moyo is a physicist, economist and politician, who was Minister of Industry and International Trade at the turn of the millennium. In 2018 he contested the presidential elections on a moderate, pro-development platform that attracted sympathisers but ultimately failed to attract sufficient votes in the country’s politically polarised environment.

While Dr Moyo could not be reached for comment, insiders said he was prepared to take up the mantle. Indications are that his 2023 campaign is likely to be premised on transforming rural economies, advancing the “Made in Zimbabwe” agenda by supporting local industries for youth employment, and making the civil service efficient.

The insiders also said as soon as an agreement on Dr Moyo’s leadership is reached, the opposition will immediately rollout his campaign, starting in Harare, Bulawayo, Mutare, Gweru and Beitbridge.

Source: Zim Guardian