SADC escalates calls for sanctions on Zimbabwe to be removed

PRETORIA – The 41st Southern African Development Community (SADC) Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government, hosted in Lilongwe, Malawi has once again called for the unconditional removal of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe. “The summit reiterated its call (for) the unconditional removal of sanctions imposed on the Republic of Zimbabwe, and supports Zimbabwe in the ongoing socio-economic strengthening efforts,” a communiqué issued by the summit on Wednesday said.

The SADC Heads of State and Government Summit held in Tanzania in August 2019, declared October 25 as the annual day to stand in solidarity with Zimbabwe, a day on which SADC member states collectively voice their “disapproval and condemnation” of sanctions against Zimbabwe through various activities and platforms “until sanctions are lifted”. The day was declared a public holiday in Zimbabwe. The US and the EU have maintained sanctions and financial and travel restrictions on Zimbabwe, which currently apply to Zimbabwean officials including President Emmerson Mnangagwa, with the US and EU citing as reasons for the measures alleged human rights violations amid troubled elections, and the seizure of white-owned farms.

The sanctions target both specific individuals and companies. The two-day summit held in Lilongwe was attended by Botswana President Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi; Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Félix Tshisekedi Tshilombo; Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina, Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera; Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi;, South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa; Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan; and Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The summit was also attended by Namibia’s Vice-President Nangolo Mbumba; Eswatini Prime Minister Cleopas Dlamini; Lesotho Deputy Prime Minister Mathibeli Mokhothu; Angolan Minister of External Relations Tete Antonio; Zambia’s ambassador to Botswana Mwansa Kapeya; and Comoros Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Dhoihir Dhoulkamal.

The summit elected Chakwera as chairperson of the SADC, and the DRC’s Tshisekedi as incoming chairperson of the regional bloc. The summit also elected Ramaphosa as chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation, while Namibia’s President Hage Geingob becomes incoming chairperson of the organ. “Summit commended the people and the government of the Republic of Zambia, for conducting successful elections, and congratulated His Excellency Hakainde Hichilema for winning the elections,” the communiqué said.