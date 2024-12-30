Rusere Tortured for Revealing Mozambique Elections Rigging

Spread the love

A local activist was allegedly blindfolded and tortured after his arrest in connection with some videos claiming that Zimbabweans voted in Mozambique’s disputed October elections.

Thousands of Zimbabweans allegedly voted for the ruling party Frelimo in the October election.

The activist, Talent Rusere (32), who was arrested at Plumtree Border Post after his deportation from Botswana appeared at the Harare magistrates court on Christmas Eve.

Rusere was remanded in custody by Harare Magistrate Rufaro Panavanhu to December 30 for bail application.

The activist filed complaints before the magistrate claiming he was blindfolded and tortured upon his arrest, before being driven to Harare at night to appear in court.

He is being charged with two counts of violating immigration laws and the Data Protection Act.

Prosecutors alleged that Rusere was residing in Botswana without a valid passport and is currently of no fixed abode.

They alleged that on December 23, 2024, Rusere was deported through the Plumtree border post after he was caught without a valid passport in that country.

Rusere is said to have left Zimbabwe on an unknown date without possessing a valid passport and through an unidentified port of entry or exit.

It was alleged that on an unknown date Rusere originated and distributed video messages which were meant to incite unrest in Zimbabwe and other parts of the Sadc region.

The videos alleged that Zimbabweans were caught on camera casting their votes in Mozambique’s elections held on October 9.

lt is alleged that as a result, some Zimbabweans responded on various social media platforms by threatening to engage in violent activities in solidarity with the opposition in Mozambique.

The prosecutors claimed that Rusere was likely to commit more offences because he is the current chairperson of the Southern Africa Lawyers for Human Rights Commission.

They said if granted bail, he may make public comments about the situation in Mozambique and Zimbabwe to incite hatred and violence against member states.

The opposition in Mozambique has rejected the outcome of the October elections that extended the ruling Frelimo’s stay in power.

Last week the neighbouring country’s Constitutional Court upheld the results, sparking deadly riots.

Over 151 rioters have been killed since the unrest started in October, according to Plataforma Decide, an election monitoring group.

Source: Zimbabwe Times

